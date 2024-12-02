A lot of clouds this week, a few windows for rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

QUIET MONDAY : Off and on clouds today, temps near 70

COOLER TUESDAY : A front will cool us down a bit, lower-60s tomorrow

SHOWERS TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain chances pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

FORECAST

Good morning! It’s back to work and back to school today... always tough. Today’s forecast calls for off and on cloud cover and comfortable temperatures. We’ll start out near 50 and end up near 70.

A front overnight will cool us down a bit tomorrow, while clouds thicken up. Expect highs only in the low-60s tomorrow. By the late afternoon and evening, some light drizzle or light showers will be possible. This kind of rain will not fill up the rain gauge, but it could make for some damp conditions in spots. The window for rain in San Antonio is relatively small. Any shower activity should taper off Wednesday morning.

Light showers and drizzle are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cloud cover holds for much of the week, with the big question being rain chances. They do return, but the timing still needs some fine tuning. As of now, light showers are possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. High temperatures will generally stay in the 60s.