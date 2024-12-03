Light showers possible today, tonight

FORECAST HIGHTLIGHTS

LIGHT SHOWERS : Sprinkles and light showers possible today

CHANCE CONTINUES TONIGHT : Drizzle may develop overnight into Wednesday morning

MORE RAIN CHANCES, COOL TEMPS: Additional chances for rain Friday into Saturday

FORECAST

Good morning! The radar is showing some very light rain moving through the area, with a few isolated spots, mainly south of San Antonio, seeing some pockets of moderate rainfall. This activity will stay in the form of sprinkles or light showers as it moves through San Antonio this morning. This kind of pattern will continue today and into tonight. Drizzle may also develop by Wednesday morning, making for a damp commute. Thanks to cloud cover, expect highs to only reach the low-60s this afternoon.

Tomorrow, after a damp morning, any rain will push east and we’ll see quiet conditions by midday. Skies will try to clear some, however, it’ll remain mostly cloudy. Upper-60s are in the forecast for Wednesday.

By Thursday, an upper level low will begin to create showers across the area, with rain chances peaking on Friday and Saturday. While we don’t expect rain totals to be huge, scattered rain is possible into Sunday morning. Rain will keep temperatures cool, with highs in the 50s both Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances this week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!