Drizzle this AM, then cold & wet Friday, Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DRIZZLY THIS MORNING : Wet weather should end later this morning

COLD FRONT THURSDAY : Quiet tomorrow, before a front slides through tomorrow evening

COLD & WET FRIDAY AND SATURDAY : Showers & a few storms possible, cold temps

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MARATHON: Wet weather lasts into Sunday morning

FORECAST

Good morning! We’ve got drizzle falling over most of San Antonio. It’ll make for a damp commute, with slick roads. We’re starting off in the 50s and will end up in the low to mid-60s. Drizzle tapers off later this morning and we’ll be left with overcast skies.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly cloudy and quiet. A cold front will slide through late in the day, helping to drop temperatures.

By Friday morning, many of us will be in the 40s. Then, as an upper level low approaches from the west, showers will begin to develop. Friday likely ends up being a chilly, damp day. Many spots will struggle to get out of the 40s, with San Antonio only reaching the low-50s. Skies stay overcast. Even better odds of rain arrive by Saturday and especially Saturday night. That’ll keep Saturday cold, too. While most of the activity will be in the form of showers, a few storms can’t be ruled out.

Rain is forecast to continue into Sunday morning, which could affect the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon. Clearing takes place late on Sunday, leading to warmer temperatures by Monday. However, another front arrives, cooling us down on Monday.