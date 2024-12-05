Skip to main content
Rain, cold temps for Friday & Saturday

Showers and an occasional rumble of thunder are possible

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • BREEZY & COOL THURSDAY: Gusty winds, steady temperatures today
  • RAINY FRIDAY: Off-and-on showers, chilly temperatures
  • WET & COLD SATURDAY: Rain continues, temps struggle to get out of the 40s
  • RAIN ENDS EARLY SUNDAY: Showers end early on Sunday, late day clearing

FORECAST

Good morning! Patchy fog is possible for a few hours this morning. Then, breezy north winds will pick up. A push of cool air will keep temperatures fairly steady today. High temperatures will only reach to around 60, with some wind gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will stay cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine are possible in the afternoon.

Tonight, colder air will settle into the area. We’ll wake up to mid-40s on Friday morning. As an upper level low moves closer, light rain will develop over the area on Friday. It won’t rain all day long, but off-and-on showers will keep things damp. It’ll also stay chilly. High temperatures will only reach the low-50s.

Scattered rainfall and an occasional clap of thunder remain in the forecast for Saturday. This will keep us cold. In fact, many places will struggle to get above 50°. This likely affects the 5k and 10k for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

By late Sunday morning, showers will begin to come to an end. Unfortunately, the marathon still looks to be somewhat wet and cold. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 for the start of the race. Sunday afternoon, skies will clear and temperatures are forecast to warm up into the 60s.

Have a great day!

About the Author
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

