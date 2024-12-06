Spotty showers, cool weather over the next 48 hours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

LIGHT SHOWERS DEVELOP : Light showers and sprinkles are possible this afternoon

COLD & DAMP FOR SATURDAY : It won’t rain all day long, but sporadic showers and clouds will keep it chilly

RAIN ENDS SUNDAY MORNING : Some clearing, warmer by Sunday afternoon

WATCHING FOR NEAR-FREEZING TEMPS THURSDAY AM: Colder weather next week

FORECAST

Good morning! A quick check of the radar is showing what looks like some light rain west of San Antonio. There’s just one problem, the air is too dry (for now). That means that any rainfall is evaporating before it reaches the ground. As we get more rain developing, eventually it will reach the surface. Light, spotty showers are possible this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and cool. Highs today are only forecast to reach the low-50s.

Tonight and Saturday, showers may become more widespread. While it won’t rain all day, expect some off-and-on activity. The clouds and the rain will help to keep us chilly. Many places may not make it out of the 40s. Unfortunately, rainfall totals are not looking as promising as they once were. As of now, a quarter of a inch to a half inch of rain is the best we can expect.

Showers will wind down Sunday morning, however, conditions for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon likely will remain damp. Clouds will be slow to clear. With a few peeks of sun late on Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the 60s.

Rain chances over the next few days. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Another front on Tuesday of next week will usher in some cooler air, especially for the early morning hours Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning, San Antonio *could* get close to freezing. This will be something to watch and we’ll keep you posted!

Low temperatures next week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!