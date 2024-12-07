THIS WEEKEND: 40s & damp Saturday with some lingering rain Sunday morning

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

COLD & DAMP SATURDAY : Most persistent rain in the morning, then intermittent, 40s

RAIN ENDS SUNDAY MORNING : Some morning drizzle. Then warmer by Sunday afternoon (near-60°)

MONDAY: Warm & Sunny

NEXT WEEK: 30s for a few mornings

A chilly and damp weekend, especially Saturday

We’re starting Saturday with areas of rain, and there’s even been a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder. But the lightning/thunder should end by 7 am.

Otherwise, times of light rain will continue through the early afternoon. With clouds and rain, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s...very chilly! Our coolest day since late-February.

Rain will start to wind down Sunday morning, however, conditions for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon likely will remain damp at the start of the half and full marathons with patchy drizzle. Clouds will be slow to clear. With a few peeks of sun late on Sunday, temperatures will rebound to near-60°

We’ll finally see an abundance of sun Monday, with temperatures back in the 70s Monday afternoon. However, another cool front Tuesday morning will allow for cool afternoons the rest of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday morning, San Antonio *could* get close to freezing. This will be something to watch in the days ahead. We’ll keep you posted!