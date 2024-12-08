Sunday starts chilly & damp, then a temperature whiplash this week

Afternoon highs will be up and down this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CHILLY & DAMP SUNDAY MORNING : Areas of fog, mist, & drizzle

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Cloudy & cool, near 60°

MONDAY: Finally seeing sun! Warm, near 80°

COLD FRONT TUESDAY: Windy, back down to 60°, but plenty of sun

WEDNESDAY MORNING: A light freeze is likely around San Antonio

FORECAST

Sunday starts chilly & damp. Stays cloudy, near 60° (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy Sunday! We’re starting our day with areas of fog, mist, and drizzle. Clouds will be slow to clear today. We may be able to see a few peeks of sun late, but temps will only rebound to near 60° in the afternoon.

We’ll finally see an abundance of sun Monday, with temperatures warm Monday afternoon -- close to 80°! However, another cold front Tuesday morning will make for some cooler afternoons through the rest of the week, but we’ll still see an abundance of sun. It will be windy Tuesday, too, with gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour possible. Be sure to secure your outdoor holiday decorations!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It looks like temperatures will cool enough to near freezing Wednesday morning. This would be San Antonio’s first freeze of the season. While widespread freeze precautions are not necessary, you may want to protect sensitive vegetation and make sure your pets have a warm place to be!