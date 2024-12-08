Skip to main content
Fog icon
48º
Join Insider for Free
Open the KSAT San Antonio Help Desk

Weather

Sunday starts chilly & damp, then a temperature whiplash this week

San Antonio’s first freeze is likely Wednesday morning

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Afternoon highs will be up and down this week (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • CHILLY & DAMP SUNDAY MORNING: Areas of fog, mist, & drizzle
  • SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Cloudy & cool, near 60°
  • MONDAY: Finally seeing sun! Warm, near 80°
  • COLD FRONT TUESDAY: Windy, back down to 60°, but plenty of sun
  • WEDNESDAY MORNING: A light freeze is likely around San Antonio

FORECAST

Sunday starts chilly & damp. Stays cloudy, near 60° (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy Sunday! We’re starting our day with areas of fog, mist, and drizzle. Clouds will be slow to clear today. We may be able to see a few peeks of sun late, but temps will only rebound to near 60° in the afternoon.

We’ll finally see an abundance of sun Monday, with temperatures warm Monday afternoon -- close to 80°! However, another cold front Tuesday morning will make for some cooler afternoons through the rest of the week, but we’ll still see an abundance of sun. It will be windy Tuesday, too, with gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour possible. Be sure to secure your outdoor holiday decorations!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It looks like temperatures will cool enough to near freezing Wednesday morning. This would be San Antonio’s first freeze of the season. While widespread freeze precautions are not necessary, you may want to protect sensitive vegetation and make sure your pets have a warm place to be!

San Antonio's first freeze is likely Wednesday morning (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Mia Montgomery headshot

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS