First of three cold fronts arriving now

Wind chills in the 20s and 30s are expected by Thursday morning

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
San Antonio weather headlines as of 2/12/25. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • COLD FRONTS: 3 over the next 7 days - Big temperature swings
  • TONIGHT: Quickly turning chilly & windy
  • THURSDAY: Cold and blustery - jacket weather
  • FRIDAY: Chilly

FORECAST

Big changes have begun- a cold front is quickly dropping temperatures this evening, so have a jacket ready.

🧥JACKETS THURSDAY MORNING🧥

Gusty north winds have arrived, sending colder air into South Central Texas and likely causing wind chills in the 20s-30s tomorrow morning. Actual air temperatures will likely bottom out in the upper-30s in San Antonio and even colder in The Hill Country where a brief light freeze is expected.

Chilly Thursday morning around San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

🥶COLD THURSDAY🥶

As clouds increase during the day, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 40s. Gusty winds will also add to the ‘winter feel’, so have a jacket within reach all day.

💘VALENTINE’S DAY TRENDING COLDER💘

Cloud cover is likely to be stubborn on Friday, keeping things chilly for Valentine’s Day. Once again, we probably won’t get out of the 40s. By Friday night, an increase in humidity may start to push temperatures up a bit. But, that’ll also lead to some fog and drizzle by Saturday morning.

🎢ANOTHER FRONT, MORE UPS AND DOWNS THIS WEEKEND🎢

Most of Saturday will be sunny and warm (mid 70s), but it’s important to note that Saturday morning will be foggy and damp. Very similar to today, a cold front will slide through Saturday evening, bringing cooler weather and gusty winds. Highs on Sunday are forecast to only reach the mid-50s.

Big temperature swings ahead in San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

