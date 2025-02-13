Skip to main content
Weather whiplash continues

Two more cold fronts are on the way causing big temperature swings

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Peak temperatures this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • TONIGHT: Cold, Less Wind
  • VALENTINE’S DAY: Cloudy, chilly, stray sprinkles
  • WEEKEND: Warm Saturday, cool and windy Sunday
  • WINTER RETURNS: A freeze is likely middle of next week

FORECAST

More ups and downs to come with two more cold fronts on the way. Bottom line, keep the jacket handy and prepare for a freeze next week.

💘COLD VALENTINE’S DAY💘

Tomorrow will be a lot like today with cloudy and cold conditions, but at least the wind will be much lighter. Also, a few sprinkles are possible throughout the day, but they shouldn’t even be umbrella worthy.

San Antonio Valentine's Day forecast. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

🎢UP & DOWN WEEKEND🎢

Get ready to take another weather-coaster ride this weekend. After a foggy start, Saturday will become sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the 70s. However, yet another cold front will blow through Saturday night, and that’ll knock temperatures into the 50s for highs on Sunday with a gusty wind.

❄❓WINTER BLAST NEXT WEEK❓❄

A cold front Tuesday night is the focus and should be the strongest of the fronts we’ve had lately. A freeze is likely by Thursday morning, and afternoon high temperatures should only reach about 40° Wednesday through Friday. This *could* coincide with some moisture, and some models are indicating a small chance of wintry precipitation, but our confidence in that remains low. This will be a “check back with us” situation. As this forecast evolves, we’ll keep you posted.

San Antonio extended forecast as of 2/13/25. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Authors
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

Shelby Ebertowski headshot

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

