Weather whiplash continues

TONIGHT: Cold, Less Wind

VALENTINE’S DAY: Cloudy, chilly, stray sprinkles

WEEKEND: Warm Saturday, cool and windy Sunday

WINTER RETURNS: A freeze is likely middle of next week

More ups and downs to come with two more cold fronts on the way. Bottom line, keep the jacket handy and prepare for a freeze next week.

💘COLD VALENTINE’S DAY💘

Tomorrow will be a lot like today with cloudy and cold conditions, but at least the wind will be much lighter. Also, a few sprinkles are possible throughout the day, but they shouldn’t even be umbrella worthy.

🎢UP & DOWN WEEKEND🎢

Get ready to take another weather-coaster ride this weekend. After a foggy start, Saturday will become sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the 70s. However, yet another cold front will blow through Saturday night, and that’ll knock temperatures into the 50s for highs on Sunday with a gusty wind.

❄❓WINTER BLAST NEXT WEEK❓❄

A cold front Tuesday night is the focus and should be the strongest of the fronts we’ve had lately. A freeze is likely by Thursday morning, and afternoon high temperatures should only reach about 40° Wednesday through Friday. This *could* coincide with some moisture, and some models are indicating a small chance of wintry precipitation, but our confidence in that remains low. This will be a “check back with us” situation. As this forecast evolves, we’ll keep you posted.

