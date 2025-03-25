Here’s a timeline of this week’s rain chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT TODAY: Temperatures will top 90° in most spots

RAIN BEGINS WEDNESDAY EVENING: Will continue through Thursday night

WHAT TO EXPECT: Widespread rain, a few strong storms

FORECAST

A slow-moving storm system is taking aim at South Texas and it’ll be here by late tomorrow. In the meantime, Mother Nature is going to make you sweat.

TOASTY TUESDAY

After a brief window for patchy fog, temperatures will soar this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of us will be looking at 90°+.

High temperatures today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF RAIN LATE WEDNESDAY

Most of Wednesday will be spent with thickening cloud cover. Any rain will hold off until dinnertime or after. Expect highs to only be in the low-80s thanks to the added clouds.

Future radar for 5pm Wednesday. Storms will form along the border and move northeast during the nighttime hours. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAINFALL TIMELINE

A couple of notes: It will NOT be raining all day Thursday. The nature of these type systems is for a cluster of heavy rain to move through and then for there to be a break in the action. Often times the atmosphere will get ‘worked over’ and needs to time to recover. But, we should see good lift over the area through Friday morning, keeping odds high of seeing decent rainfall.

Rain chances through Friday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HOW MUCH AND ANY CONCERNS FOR FLOODING/SEVERE WEATHER?

As of now, the heaviest of the rainfall will be along the Texas coast. However, San Antonio and surrounding areas still has the potential to see 1-2″, with isolated amounts higher than that. That’s accumulative over a 3-day period (Wed-Fri). Areas that experience pockets of heavy rainfall could see localized flooding. As for severe weather, the odds of that are low, but not out of the question. The timeframe for that would be Wednesday night into Thursday and at this point, large hail is not likely.

Rainfall potential through Friday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Severe weather is not likely, but a few strong storms can't be ruled out late Wednesday into Thursday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

