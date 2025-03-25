Here’s a timeline of this week’s rain chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HOT TODAY: Temperatures will top 90° in most spots
- RAIN BEGINS WEDNESDAY EVENING: Will continue through Thursday night
- WHAT TO EXPECT: Widespread rain, a few strong storms
FORECAST
A slow-moving storm system is taking aim at South Texas and it’ll be here by late tomorrow. In the meantime, Mother Nature is going to make you sweat.
TOASTY TUESDAY
After a brief window for patchy fog, temperatures will soar this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of us will be looking at 90°+.
INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF RAIN LATE WEDNESDAY
Most of Wednesday will be spent with thickening cloud cover. Any rain will hold off until dinnertime or after. Expect highs to only be in the low-80s thanks to the added clouds.
RAINFALL TIMELINE
A couple of notes: It will NOT be raining all day Thursday. The nature of these type systems is for a cluster of heavy rain to move through and then for there to be a break in the action. Often times the atmosphere will get ‘worked over’ and needs to time to recover. But, we should see good lift over the area through Friday morning, keeping odds high of seeing decent rainfall.
HOW MUCH AND ANY CONCERNS FOR FLOODING/SEVERE WEATHER?
As of now, the heaviest of the rainfall will be along the Texas coast. However, San Antonio and surrounding areas still has the potential to see 1-2″, with isolated amounts higher than that. That’s accumulative over a 3-day period (Wed-Fri). Areas that experience pockets of heavy rainfall could see localized flooding. As for severe weather, the odds of that are low, but not out of the question. The timeframe for that would be Wednesday night into Thursday and at this point, large hail is not likely.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.