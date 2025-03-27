Rain is tapering off for now, but more is possible today and tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- CLOUDY, RAIN AT TIMES TODAY: A few more rounds of showers & storms possible
- RAINFALL SO FAR: San Antonio approaching an inch, higher totals to the southeast
- RAIN ENDS ON FRIDAY: Rain chances wrap up Friday afternoon
FORECAST
A nice soaking rain is exactly what we needed! Rain will taper off this morning in San Antonio, but more rounds of rainfall are likely today. Any issues with flooding will likely stay south and east of town, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the situation.
IT WON’T BE RAINING ALL DAY, BUT KEEP AN UMBRELLA NEARBY
As of the writing of this article, rain is tapering off. This means the morning commute won’t feature heavy rainfall, but the roads will still be wet. That likely means more delays than usual for your trip to work. Expect cloudy skies today in between our waves of rainfall. Heavier rainfall could make a return by the afternoon and into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for areas southeast of San Antonio. Thanks to cloud cover and rain, temperatures likely stay in the 60s today.
RAINFALL TOTALS AS OF 5AM
So far, the highest rainfall totals have been along the coastal plains. But, expect these number to go up today.
RAIN COMES TO AN END FRIDAY
Widespread showers and storms will come to an end early on Friday. However, a few isolated storms will remain possible, even into the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy. When all said and done, here’s how much additional rainfall we could see:
WARMER, DRIER WEEKEND
The sun will reappear over the weekend, with partly cloudy conditions. This will allow temperatures to be much warmer. We’ll make a return to the upper-80s to near 90 by Sunday.
