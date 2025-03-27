Rain is tapering off for now, but more is possible today and tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CLOUDY, RAIN AT TIMES TODAY: A few more rounds of showers & storms possible

RAINFALL SO FAR: San Antonio approaching an inch, higher totals to the southeast

RAIN ENDS ON FRIDAY: Rain chances wrap up Friday afternoon

FORECAST

A nice soaking rain is exactly what we needed! Rain will taper off this morning in San Antonio, but more rounds of rainfall are likely today. Any issues with flooding will likely stay south and east of town, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on the situation.

IT WON’T BE RAINING ALL DAY, BUT KEEP AN UMBRELLA NEARBY

As of the writing of this article, rain is tapering off. This means the morning commute won’t feature heavy rainfall, but the roads will still be wet. That likely means more delays than usual for your trip to work. Expect cloudy skies today in between our waves of rainfall. Heavier rainfall could make a return by the afternoon and into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for areas southeast of San Antonio. Thanks to cloud cover and rain, temperatures likely stay in the 60s today.

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas SE of SA through 1pm Friday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAINFALL TOTALS AS OF 5AM

So far, the highest rainfall totals have been along the coastal plains. But, expect these number to go up today.

Rainfall totals as of 5am. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAIN COMES TO AN END FRIDAY

Widespread showers and storms will come to an end early on Friday. However, a few isolated storms will remain possible, even into the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy. When all said and done, here’s how much additional rainfall we could see:

Additional rainfall potential through Friday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WARMER, DRIER WEEKEND

The sun will reappear over the weekend, with partly cloudy conditions. This will allow temperatures to be much warmer. We’ll make a return to the upper-80s to near 90 by Sunday.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS