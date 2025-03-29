Skip to main content
Muggy mornings this weekend with afternoon sunshine

Expect foggy and misty mornings Saturday & Sunday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
The weekend will feature morning fog/mist with a window for rain in the Hill Country Sunday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • FOGGY, MISTY, & HUMID: Areas of dense fog with patchy mist Saturday & Sunday morning
  • AFTERNOON SUNSHINE: Some sun in the afternoons & warm -- in the 80s
  • EARLY WEEK COOL FRONT: Cooler Monday & Tuesday
  • MORE RAIN?: Some hope in the 7 to 10 day timeframe

FORECAST

After good rain this week, the ground is damp. You may want to hold off on any yard work this weekend, because mornings will still be a bit damp thanks to morning fog and mist.

FOGGY SATURDAY & SUNDAY MORNINGS

Fog and mist will be a feature both Saturday and Sunday morning. It’ll likely take until the afternoon for the sun to pop out. That’ll be enough to get us back into the mid-80s both days.

SMALL CHANCE FOR A STORM SUNDAY MORNING

Between 7 am to 10 am Sunday morning, there’s a small chance for a storm in the Hill Country. This is all ahead of a cool front, expected to arrive Monday afternoon.

TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

Speaking of that cool front, it’ll move through South Central Texas Monday afternoon. Highs Monday will be closer to 80°. Tuesday will be cooler, with a morning in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Things quickly warm back up Wednesday, with highs back in the upper-80s.

NEXT RAIN CHANCES

Heavy rainfall potential April 5 through 7 will depend on the placement of a future low (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There’s hope for increasing rain chances in the April 5 to 7 timeframe. Heavy rainfall potential will depend on where a low pressure system sets up. Stay tuned for updates!

OAK SEASON LIKELY RAMPS UP

If you’ve seen any oak trees lately, you can see many of them have dropped their leaves and are prime to start producing some serious pollen. That means you may sneeze a bit more -- and we’ll see a nice yellowish-greenish film on our patio furniture and cars. Oak season ends in May.

We’ll keep you posted if anything changes.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

