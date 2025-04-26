Skip to main content
SAN ANTONIO’S FORECAST: Muggy and warm weekend, storm chances peak midweek

Near 90° for weekend Fiesta festivities

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Near 90° and warm this weekend (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WEEKEND: Warm and humid
  • RIVER PARADE: No rain, but muggy
  • STORMS NEXT WEEK: Best chance Wednesday

FORECAST

Good morning & happy weekend! It’s noticeably humid with some patchy fog this Saturday morning.

Skies will be slow to clear, but expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s.

It’ll be muggy tonight for any Fiesta festivities, like Oyster Bake.

Even warmer Sunday, with a high near 90°. A few border storms are possible late Sunday and Monday, but San Antonio is looking dry those days.

RIVER PARADE

If you’re planning on enjoying the River Parade Monday, know that it should be rain-free and a bit humid around San Antonio.

STORM POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK

Storm chances peak Wednesday, when a few strong storms are possible (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Showers and storms are possible midweek, with chances peaking Wednesday. In fact, we’ll be monitoring for the possibility of strong or severe weather. We’ll keep you posted.

Otherwise, big events like the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau Parades *should* be rain-free. If this changes, we’ll let you know!

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

