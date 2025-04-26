SAN ANTONIO’S FORECAST: Muggy and warm weekend, storm chances peak midweek

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WEEKEND: Warm and humid
- RIVER PARADE: No rain, but muggy
- STORMS NEXT WEEK: Best chance Wednesday
FORECAST
Good morning & happy weekend! It’s noticeably humid with some patchy fog this Saturday morning.
Skies will be slow to clear, but expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be in the mid- to upper-80s.
It’ll be muggy tonight for any Fiesta festivities, like Oyster Bake.
Even warmer Sunday, with a high near 90°. A few border storms are possible late Sunday and Monday, but San Antonio is looking dry those days.
RIVER PARADE
If you’re planning on enjoying the River Parade Monday, know that it should be rain-free and a bit humid around San Antonio.
STORM POTENTIAL NEXT WEEK
Showers and storms are possible midweek, with chances peaking Wednesday. In fact, we’ll be monitoring for the possibility of strong or severe weather. We’ll keep you posted.
Otherwise, big events like the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau Parades *should* be rain-free. If this changes, we’ll let you know!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.