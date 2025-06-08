SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: Daily opportunities for rain this week, but not a drought-buster

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STEAMY SUNDAY: Hot & humid. Feeling like 100° to 105°

RAIN: Daily possibility through Thursday

HIGHEST CHANCE: Wednesday & Wednesday night

AMOUNTS: 0.50″ widespread, 2.00″ for a few

FORECAST

SUNDAY

Sunday will be hot and humid (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’ll be hot and humid with abundant sunshine. Expect a high near 100° with a heat index near 105°. It’ll become gusty in the evening, with gusts from the south up to 30 mph possible.

RAIN POTENTIAL THIS WEEK

Rain chances peak Tuesday night through Thursday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

An approaching upper-level low will scootch the heat high out of the way. This will give us the daily *possibility* of rain, with chances peaking Tuesday night through Thursday morning. The rain possibility will keep temperatures in the low-90s. That’s the good news.

The bad news? The heaviest of the rain this week is expected to be north of our area.

Most neighborhoods around San Antonio this week will likely only get about a half inch of rain -- that’s not enough to help the drought situation. Still, there will be some who get a robust storm, with localized amounts up to 2 inches for some folks.

Most neighborhoods will receive a half inch of rain this week. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Worth noting: with any storms this week, there is the possibility they could become strong or severe. We’ll keep you posted!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

