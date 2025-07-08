After more scattered rain today, quieter weather is on the way

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SCATTERED AFTERNOON DOWNPOURS: 0.25-0.50″ for those who see a storm
- QUIETER PATTERN: Less rain, more sunshine by Thursday
- STAYING VERY HUMID: It’ll stay sticky, heat index values upper-90s
FORECAST
Yesterday brought a round of afternoon downpours, dropping 0.50″ of rainfall to a few spots in San Antonio and surrounding areas. Expect a similar scenario to play out today.
AFTERNOON DOWNPOURS
The best chance to see rain Tuesday will be between 2pm and 8pm and mainly east of I-35, with odds at 30%. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and very humid. Rainfall totals with any downpour will be on the order of 0.25 to 0.50″. Isolated 1″ amounts can’t be ruled out. Flooding is not expected.
QUIETER PATTERN AHEAD
Wednesday will bring another small chance for rain. Beyond that, drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will make for much quieter conditions.
STAYING HUMID
Because our soils are saturated and with a continued southeast wind, humidity will remain high. So, while temperatures may only reach the mid-90s, heat index values near 100 will be possible through early next week.
