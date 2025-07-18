Stray shower possible Friday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TROPICS: Chance of development in the Gulf has passed, mainly just a sprinkle & clouds for San Antonio

DROUGHT MONITOR: Notable improvement in many areas

TRIPLE DIGIT HEAT: A mostly dry forecast with near triple digit heat

FORECAST

TROPICS - SMALL RAIN CHANCE

Upper-level energy with Gulf moisture is moving into southeast Texas and will cause rain from the Louisiana Coast to Houston. We are not expecting major impacts here, if any at all. More than anything we’ll have a wider variety of clouds and possibly a stray shower tomorrow into early Saturday- especially in our eastern counties.

Most of the rain Friday will be from Houston into the Louisiana Coast. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DROUGHT MONITOR

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the drought monitor. Despite the devastating July 4th floods and rising river levels—including the Nueces River—some areas, like Medina County, are still in exceptional drought conditions.

The drought monitor factors in more than just rain. It also looks at soil moisture, aquifers, and lake levels. While other regions improved, Medina County missed out on much of the rain.

Updated drought monitor as of 7/17 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DRIER & HOTTER TODAY

A quieter pattern takes hold today. Rain stays out of the forecast as temperatures reach the upper-90s to near 100°. Heat index values will top 100° in several spots. This will also be the case for the next few days.

EVEN HOTTER NEXT WEEK

Even hotter weather will take hold next week, as high pressure strengthens. A few spots in South Texas could approach 100°.

Sunny and warm with afternoon temperatures nearing triple digits. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

