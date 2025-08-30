LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Dodging a few downpours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: HOT! Only spotty rain after 4 pm

SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LABOR DAY: Highest rain chances

AMOUNTS: Pockets of 1″ to 3″ with any storms

IMPACT: Outdoor activities briefly interrupted

ANY RISKS? Minor street flooding & brief, gusty winds

FORECAST

SATURDAY

A cool front will stall just north of San Antonio, so expect weather very similar to yesterday: very hot with a small chance for rain after 4 pm. Really, our rain chances kick in Sunday through Labor Day when the front moves closer...

SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY (LABOR DAY)

A quick 1"-3" is possible from any downpour throughout the holiday weekend. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Don’t expect it to be raining all day long. Rather, there will be times of rain. The highest chance (60%) for you to see rain in your backyard is from midday Sunday through midday Monday.

Thunder and lightning may cause brief interruptions to backyard barbeques, pool hangs, etc. Wherever rain sets up, it could be heavy, producing a quick 1″ to 3″ inches in spots. While widespread flooding isn’t expected, slow-moving storms could lead to urban and small stream flooding. Brief and noticeable gusts are possible, too.

Keep the KSAT Weather Authority handy throughout the holiday weekend. We’ll hop on the app and bring you live weather coverage as needed!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

