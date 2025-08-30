LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Dodging a few downpours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SATURDAY: HOT! Only spotty rain after 4 pm
- SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LABOR DAY: Highest rain chances
- AMOUNTS: Pockets of 1″ to 3″ with any storms
- IMPACT: Outdoor activities briefly interrupted
- ANY RISKS? Minor street flooding & brief, gusty winds
FORECAST
SATURDAY
A cool front will stall just north of San Antonio, so expect weather very similar to yesterday: very hot with a small chance for rain after 4 pm. Really, our rain chances kick in Sunday through Labor Day when the front moves closer...
SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY (LABOR DAY)
Don’t expect it to be raining all day long. Rather, there will be times of rain. The highest chance (60%) for you to see rain in your backyard is from midday Sunday through midday Monday.
Thunder and lightning may cause brief interruptions to backyard barbeques, pool hangs, etc. Wherever rain sets up, it could be heavy, producing a quick 1″ to 3″ inches in spots. While widespread flooding isn’t expected, slow-moving storms could lead to urban and small stream flooding. Brief and noticeable gusts are possible, too.
Keep the KSAT Weather Authority handy throughout the holiday weekend. We’ll hop on the app and bring you live weather coverage as needed!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.