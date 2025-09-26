Cool mornings, toasty afternoons

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- COMFORTABLE: 60s this morning, next few mornings
- HOT, BUT DRY: Low humidity will give us hot, but dry afternoons
- DROUGHT CONCERNS: Extended drought shows no signs of letting up
FORECAST
While it’s not sweater weather by any stretch of the imagination, it does feel nice this morning. Most of us will dip into the 60s.
TODAY
After a nice start, we’ll see a rapid warm-up. High will reach the low-90s under sunny skies.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be a repeat of today (60s in the AM, 90s in the PM). High clouds will increase on Sunday, which will help with temperatures slightly. However, those clouds do not bring any rain.
DROUGHT
At least some part of South Central Texas has been in a drought since September of 2021. That’s near 1,500 days straight of drought conditions. It’s taken a toll. And while we’ve chipped away at it some this year, the rainfall has not been enough.
Unfortunately, with La Nina making a return this winter, don’t expect to climb out of our drought situation anytime soon.
