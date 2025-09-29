Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

September to end on a dry note

The start of October looks dry, too

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rainfall accumulation for the next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MORE CLOUDS TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a sprinkle possible
  • COOL AM/WARM PM: Trend continues this week
  • BELOW-AVERAGE RAIN: Dry stretch also continues

FORECAST

If we’re not going to get rain, at least the comfortable mornings and evenings have been enjoyable. Thankfully, this trend will continue.

TODAY

We’ll see an increase in high clouds today, so skies will be a bit more gray. Unfortunately, these clouds will not yield any rain, other than a sprinkle or two. The added clouds will keep temperatures in check today.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COOL MORNINGS

While humidity levels will slowly increase through next weekend, we’ll still see comfortable mornings this week. The afternoons are forecast to see above-average temperatures, with highs in the 90s.

Morning lows this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

LACK OF RAINFALL

September, on average, is our second rainiest month. So, it likely comes as no surprise that we’ll finish the month well below average. If the month were to end today, September 2025 would be the 34th driest on record (out of 141), with only 1.29″ of rainfall at San Antonio Int’l Airport.

Rainfall this month will finish below average. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos