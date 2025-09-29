September to end on a dry note

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MORE CLOUDS TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a sprinkle possible
- COOL AM/WARM PM: Trend continues this week
- BELOW-AVERAGE RAIN: Dry stretch also continues
FORECAST
If we’re not going to get rain, at least the comfortable mornings and evenings have been enjoyable. Thankfully, this trend will continue.
TODAY
We’ll see an increase in high clouds today, so skies will be a bit more gray. Unfortunately, these clouds will not yield any rain, other than a sprinkle or two. The added clouds will keep temperatures in check today.
COOL MORNINGS
While humidity levels will slowly increase through next weekend, we’ll still see comfortable mornings this week. The afternoons are forecast to see above-average temperatures, with highs in the 90s.
LACK OF RAINFALL
September, on average, is our second rainiest month. So, it likely comes as no surprise that we’ll finish the month well below average. If the month were to end today, September 2025 would be the 34th driest on record (out of 141), with only 1.29″ of rainfall at San Antonio Int’l Airport.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.