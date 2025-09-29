September to end on a dry note

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE CLOUDS TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a sprinkle possible

COOL AM/WARM PM: Trend continues this week

BELOW-AVERAGE RAIN: Dry stretch also continues

FORECAST

If we’re not going to get rain, at least the comfortable mornings and evenings have been enjoyable. Thankfully, this trend will continue.

TODAY

We’ll see an increase in high clouds today, so skies will be a bit more gray. Unfortunately, these clouds will not yield any rain, other than a sprinkle or two. The added clouds will keep temperatures in check today.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COOL MORNINGS

While humidity levels will slowly increase through next weekend, we’ll still see comfortable mornings this week. The afternoons are forecast to see above-average temperatures, with highs in the 90s.

Morning lows this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

LACK OF RAINFALL

September, on average, is our second rainiest month. So, it likely comes as no surprise that we’ll finish the month well below average. If the month were to end today, September 2025 would be the 34th driest on record (out of 141), with only 1.29″ of rainfall at San Antonio Int’l Airport.

Rainfall this month will finish below average. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS