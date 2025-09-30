Lack of rainfall brings a return of fire concerns

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE SUN TODAY: Clouds clear, full sun means hot temps

FIRE CONCERNS: Drying vegetation brings fire concerns

RAGWEED SEASON: Now in full swing, lasts until first freeze

FORECAST

MORE SUN TODAY

Yesterday’s high cloudiness has shifted east and that’ll leave us with sunny skies today. With full sun and relatively dry air, temperatures will be warm. Mornings will remain comfortable.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FIRE CONCERNS

A recent lack of rainfall is bringing back a fire danger over the next few days. Winds will not be particularly strong, so this is purely driven by dry vegetation. That is especially true for areas along I-35 from San Antonio to Austin. It’s worth noting that fire conditions could easily worsen, as cold fronts begin to kick up wind speeds this fall.

Fire danger forecast increases (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

RAGWEED SEASON

For those sniffling and sneezing, know that we are now in the heart of ragweed season. Ragweed tends to thrive in breezy, dry, and warm conditions. As of the last pollen count, ragweed was at moderate levels. The season typically lasts until the first freeze.

Ragweed season is in full swing. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS