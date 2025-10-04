Skip to main content
SAN ANTONIO WEEKEND FORECAST: The dog days of...October?

Staying hot and dry without much relief any time soon

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The weekend forecast for San Antonio, TX (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WEEKEND: Sunny, highs in 90s
  • MINIMAL RAIN CHANCES: Spotty rain (20%) possible Wednesday through Friday
  • LOOKING WAAAY AHEAD: Grasping at straws for a cool front mid-October

FORECAST

WEEKEND

Hot & dry. We’ll have mild, muggy mornings with an afternoon high in the low-90s. At least when it’s hottest, it’ll be driest with low humidity and no heat index.

WEEK AHEAD

The latest 7 day forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority Team (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Much of the same with only a small chance for spotty downpours (20%) Wednesday through Friday as the high overhead breaks down. Otherwise, we’ll be about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

ANY HOPE FOR COOLER WEATHER?

The only hope for some cooler weather is in mid-October (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

There are some early indications that we will see a mid-October front, around October 15th through 17th. Highs could potentially dip into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s, at least briefly. We have to use caution, however, because forecast beyond 7 days can easily change. We will keep you posted!

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

