SAN ANTONIO WEEKEND FORECAST: The dog days of...October?

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WEEKEND: Sunny, highs in 90s
- MINIMAL RAIN CHANCES: Spotty rain (20%) possible Wednesday through Friday
- LOOKING WAAAY AHEAD: Grasping at straws for a cool front mid-October
FORECAST
WEEKEND
Hot & dry. We’ll have mild, muggy mornings with an afternoon high in the low-90s. At least when it’s hottest, it’ll be driest with low humidity and no heat index.
WEEK AHEAD
Much of the same with only a small chance for spotty downpours (20%) Wednesday through Friday as the high overhead breaks down. Otherwise, we’ll be about 5 to 10 degrees above average.
ANY HOPE FOR COOLER WEATHER?
There are some early indications that we will see a mid-October front, around October 15th through 17th. Highs could potentially dip into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s, at least briefly. We have to use caution, however, because forecast beyond 7 days can easily change. We will keep you posted!
