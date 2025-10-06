We’ve gone nearly a month without any notable rainfall. We’ll have a small chance Tuesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- CONTINUED HOT: We can’t shake this stretch of 90° heat, more today
- SPOTTY RAIN TUESDAY: Odds are low, but a few showers possible
- SOILS DRYING OUT: Soil moisture forecast shows very dry conditions
FORECAST
CONTINUED HOT
25 out of the last 26 days have been at 90° or above. This week will be no different. We’ll stay in the low-90s (with a small shot at upper-80s on Wednesday). Lower humidity levels will arrive by the end of the work week.
SPOTTY RAIN TUESDAY
A weak front will approach the area tomorrow afternoon. This front likely won’t make it all the way through, nor will it have a big impact on temperatures, but it could stir up a shower or two. Rain chances sit at 20% on Tuesday. Any downpour would be brief and likely have little impact on your afternoon plans.
DRYING OUT, SOIL MOISTURE TANKING
This latest stretch with lack of rainfall is affecting farmers, especially those south and east of San Antonio. It’s now been 28 days since we’ve seen any significant rainfall. Models are showing very low soil moisture (near 0%) for areas in Bexar, Atascosa, Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. While these numbers are not exact, they do tells us that the situation is getting worse.
