We’ve gone nearly a month without any notable rainfall. We’ll have a small chance Tuesday

It's been 28 days in San Antonio since we've seen any significant rainfall

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CONTINUED HOT: We can’t shake this stretch of 90° heat, more today

SPOTTY RAIN TUESDAY: Odds are low, but a few showers possible

SOILS DRYING OUT: Soil moisture forecast shows very dry conditions

FORECAST

CONTINUED HOT

25 out of the last 26 days have been at 90° or above. This week will be no different. We’ll stay in the low-90s (with a small shot at upper-80s on Wednesday). Lower humidity levels will arrive by the end of the work week.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SPOTTY RAIN TUESDAY

A weak front will approach the area tomorrow afternoon. This front likely won’t make it all the way through, nor will it have a big impact on temperatures, but it could stir up a shower or two. Rain chances sit at 20% on Tuesday. Any downpour would be brief and likely have little impact on your afternoon plans.

A small shot at a shower on Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

DRYING OUT, SOIL MOISTURE TANKING

This latest stretch with lack of rainfall is affecting farmers, especially those south and east of San Antonio. It’s now been 28 days since we’ve seen any significant rainfall. Models are showing very low soil moisture (near 0%) for areas in Bexar, Atascosa, Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. While these numbers are not exact, they do tells us that the situation is getting worse.

Soil moisture is very low for those areas southeast of SA (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS