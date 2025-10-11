Skip to main content
THIS WEEKEND: Hot-tober continues for San Antonio

At least mornings will be cool & comfortable

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Hot and dry this weekend with cool, comfortable mornings (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • THIS WEEKEND: Cool mornings, hot afternoons
  • LOW HUMIDITY: Comfortable in the shade
  • STAYING DRY: Worsening drought
  • COOL FRONT? Have to wait until after October 19

FORECAST

WEEKEND

Expect cool mornings, abundant sunshine, and afternoons in the 90s. Humidity will stay pleasantly low, so if you find some shade, the afternoon heat won’t feel as bad.

THIS WEEK

Similar weather day-to-day in the 7 day forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

High pressure stays overhead. This means hot, dry weather will continue until at least next weekend.

COOLER WEATHER SOON?

We're still seeing some signals for cooler weather, but we'll have to wait until after October 19 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s possible. We’re continuing to see some signals for a cool front after October 19. We will keep you posted!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

