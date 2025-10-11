THIS WEEKEND: Hot-tober continues for San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- THIS WEEKEND: Cool mornings, hot afternoons
- LOW HUMIDITY: Comfortable in the shade
- STAYING DRY: Worsening drought
- COOL FRONT? Have to wait until after October 19
FORECAST
WEEKEND
Expect cool mornings, abundant sunshine, and afternoons in the 90s. Humidity will stay pleasantly low, so if you find some shade, the afternoon heat won’t feel as bad.
THIS WEEK
High pressure stays overhead. This means hot, dry weather will continue until at least next weekend.
COOLER WEATHER SOON?
It’s possible. We’re continuing to see some signals for a cool front after October 19. We will keep you posted!
