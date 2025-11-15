Muggy & warm, and watching our next storm chance

Stronger storms are possible Wednesday & especially Thursday for San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MORE OF THE SAME: Patchy morning fog, mild afternoons

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance storms

THURSDAY : 60% chance storms

WE’RE WATCHING: Exact timing, severe risks, rainfall amounts

FORECAST

The weekend brings more of the same for San Antonio: warm temperatures and humidity with some patchy fog and mist each morning. Sunshine breaks through by the afternoon both days.

Unseasonably warm and muggy (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

With quiet weather, our eyes are turning to the forecast in the week ahead, when we could have some strong storms by Wednesday/Thursday.

Expect more of the same Monday and Tuesday, but by Wednesday an upper-level low will be approaching Texas. While some storms are possible Wednesday, the forecast is narrowing in on Thursday for more widespread rain.

An approaching system could bring strong storms this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

The most intense part of this system may be near DFW, but we’ll likely still have some stronger or even severe storms around San Antonio. We still have questions about timing, risks, and rainfall amounts, so please continue to check in with us throughout the week!

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

