Muggy & warm, and watching our next storm chance

MORE OF THE SAME: Patchy morning fog, mild afternoons
WEDNESDAY: 30% chance storms
THURSDAY: 60% chance storms
WE’RE WATCHING: Exact timing, severe risks, rainfall amounts
FORECAST
The weekend brings more of the same for San Antonio: warm temperatures and humidity with some patchy fog and mist each morning. Sunshine breaks through by the afternoon both days.
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING
With quiet weather, our eyes are turning to the forecast in the week ahead, when we could have some strong storms by Wednesday/Thursday.
Expect more of the same Monday and Tuesday, but by Wednesday an upper-level low will be approaching Texas. While some storms are possible Wednesday, the forecast is narrowing in on Thursday for more widespread rain.
The most intense part of this system may be near DFW, but we’ll likely still have some stronger or even severe storms around San Antonio. We still have questions about timing, risks, and rainfall amounts, so please continue to check in with us throughout the week!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.