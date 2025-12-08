Nice today, freezing temps for some Tuesday morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNNY & BEAUTIFUL TODAY: Cold start, mid-60s this afternoon

FREEZING FOR SOME: Parts of the area may see a brief freeze Tuesday morning

PARADE OF FRONTS: Expect up and down temperatures

FORECAST

TODAY

We’re off to a cold start, with lows in the 40s. Wind chill values will make it feel a little colder. The afternoon brings sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

FREEZING FOR SOME TONIGHT

Areas just outside the San Antonio metro could briefly drop to freezing Tuesday morning. As of now, most of the city would stay just above that mark.

UPS & DOWNS AHEAD

A parade of fronts are expected over the next 7 days. This will create lots of ups and downs with regard to temperatures. Unfortunately, rain chances will remain minimal.

