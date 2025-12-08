Nice today, freezing temps for some Tuesday morning A few locations may briefly drop to freezing Low temperatures Tuesday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS SUNNY & BEAUTIFUL TODAY: Cold start, mid-60s this afternoon FREEZING FOR SOME: Parts of the area may see a brief freeze Tuesday morning PARADE OF FRONTS: Expect up and down temperatures FORECAST TODAY
We’re off to a cold start, with lows in the 40s. Wind chill values will make it feel a little colder. The afternoon brings sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) FREEZING FOR SOME TONIGHT
Areas just outside the San Antonio metro could briefly drop to freezing Tuesday morning. As of now, most of the city would stay just above that mark.
Low temperatures Tuesday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) UPS & DOWNS AHEAD
A parade of fronts are expected over the next 7 days. This will create lots of ups and downs with regard to temperatures. Unfortunately, rain chances will remain minimal.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
