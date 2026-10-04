Rain winds down Sunday, setting the stage for a fall-like week in San Antonio

MONDAY: Drier air arrives with more sunshine and lower humidity
THIS WEEK: Comfortable mornings and highs mainly in the 80s
THUR - FRIDAY: A small chance for rain could return
FORECAST
MONDAY
We expect to see more sunshine tomorrow and highs will reach the low 80s. This after morning temps will start in the low 70s and upper 60s in the Hill Country. We’ll also be able to enjoy lower humidity tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening.
FINALLY FEELING LIKE FALL
Be prepared for very pleasant weather to start the week! We’ll see more sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. An influx of drier air will also help with cooler mornings, with lows in the upper 50s in the Hill Country and low-to-mid 60s elsewhere. Enjoy these refreshing fall-like mornings!
WATCHING THE GULF
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a 40% chance of development in the Gulf over the next week. While some weather models show tropical development is possible as the system drifts northward, current trends have large discrepancies on how it might evolve later this week. It is too early to focus on specific scenarios or local impacts, so there is no need to panic just yet. However, we will watching the latest developments in the days ahead, so stay tuned for updates!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Leah Rodriguez joined the Weather Authority Team in 2026 after watching KSAT 12 while growing up in Pearsall. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from Texas A&M University and worked in Lubbock for two years.
When she's not watching the radar, Leah enjoys spending time with her family and her dog Luby.