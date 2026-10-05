THIS WEEK: Cool mornings with warm, but not-too-hot afternoons

THIS WEEK: Cool mornings in the 60s, warm afternoons
SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Thursday & Friday
WATCHING THE GULF: Tropical development is possible in the Gulf later this week, but no local impacts expected.
FORECAST
DRY AIR MOVES IN
Drier air is moving in from the north. This will allow us to see our coolest mornings since May -- in the 60s.
It’ll still be warm in the afternoons, in the upper-80s, but that’s still about 10 degrees cooler than most of September.
SMALL RAIN CHANCE
Isolated downpours are possible Thursday and Friday, but don’t expect widespread rain. Chances stand at 20%.
WATCHING THE GULF
An area of disorganized storms has been given a 80% chance by the NHC of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm. Should it become a tropical storm, it would get the name “Isaias.”
Regardless, we do not expect any impacts to South Central Texas. Right now, indications are that the system could impact Louisiana through the Florida coast over the weekend. We will keep everyone posted.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.