THIS WEEK: Cool mornings with warm, but not-too-hot afternoons

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS WEEK: Cool mornings in the 60s, warm afternoons

SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Thursday & Friday

WATCHING THE GULF: Tropical development is possible in the Gulf later this week, but no local impacts expected.

FORECAST

DRY AIR MOVES IN

Drier air is moving in from the north. This will allow us to see our coolest mornings since May -- in the 60s.

Tomorrow will likely be our coolest morning since late-May (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’ll still be warm in the afternoons, in the upper-80s, but that’s still about 10 degrees cooler than most of September.

SMALL RAIN CHANCE

Isolated downpours are possible Thursday and Friday, but don’t expect widespread rain. Chances stand at 20%.

WATCHING THE GULF

An area of disorganized storms has been given a 80% chance by the NHC of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm. Should it become a tropical storm, it would get the name “Isaias.”

An area of disorganized storms in the Gulf has a decent chance of development into a tropical storm over the next several days. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Regardless, we do not expect any impacts to South Central Texas. Right now, indications are that the system could impact Louisiana through the Florida coast over the weekend. We will keep everyone posted.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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