Mornings in the 60s & afternoons near 90°...Yep! That’s ‘Fall’ in San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- PUMPKIN SPICE HOURS: Feeling like fall from dawn to about 10 am
- AFTERNOONS: Warm, near-90°, but with low humidity
- VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Thursday & Friday
- WATCHING GULF: Tropical Storm Isaias to develop soon, no impacts to Texas
FORECAST
TOMORROW
I’ve decided to introduce a new forecast, that I’m calling “Pumpkin Spice Hours,” because it’ll really only feel like fall for a few hours in the morning. Pretty much from dawn to 10 a.m..
After that, it quickly warms up to near 90° in the afternoon. Warm, yes, but not too bad considering the low humidity.
VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE THU/FRI
An upper-level low will move over South Texas by Thursday and Friday. This system will have little moisture to work with, meaning rain chances will be low and any rainfall will be light. As of now, rain chances sit at 10%. Do expect an increase in clouds. Skies will clear by the weekend.
WATCHING THE GULF
A tropical depression in the Gulf is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Isaias overnight, eventually becoming a hurricane. Isaias will not impact Texas, but *will* cause impacts to the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida coast as early as Friday. We’ll keep you updated.
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