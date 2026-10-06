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Mornings in the 60s & afternoons near 90°...Yep! That’s ‘Fall’ in San Antonio

Plus the latest on soon-to-be Tropical Storm Isaias

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Pumpkin Spice Hours (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • PUMPKIN SPICE HOURS: Feeling like fall from dawn to about 10 am
  • AFTERNOONS: Warm, near-90°, but with low humidity
  • VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE: Thursday & Friday
  • WATCHING GULF: Tropical Storm Isaias to develop soon, no impacts to Texas

FORECAST

TOMORROW

I’ve decided to introduce a new forecast, that I’m calling “Pumpkin Spice Hours,” because it’ll really only feel like fall for a few hours in the morning. Pretty much from dawn to 10 a.m..

Wednesday morning starts cool -- in the low- to mid-60s! (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

After that, it quickly warms up to near 90° in the afternoon. Warm, yes, but not too bad considering the low humidity.

VERY SMALL RAIN CHANCE THU/FRI

An upper-level low will move over South Texas by Thursday and Friday. This system will have little moisture to work with, meaning rain chances will be low and any rainfall will be light. As of now, rain chances sit at 10%. Do expect an increase in clouds. Skies will clear by the weekend.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WATCHING THE GULF

A tropical depression in the Gulf is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Isaias overnight, eventually becoming a hurricane. Isaias will not impact Texas, but *will* cause impacts to the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida coast as early as Friday. We’ll keep you updated.

The latest forecast path and intensity of what will be Tropical Storm Isaias (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.