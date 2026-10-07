Another beautiful morning, as Isaias forms in Gulf

COOL!: Temps have dipped into the low-60s this morning
TS ISAIAS: Likely to become hurricane, landfall well east of Texas
SUNSET UPDATE: Shorter days, end of DST nearing
FORECAST
FEELS SO GOOD
It feels amazing! A taste of fall has set in, with temps dipping into the low-60s this morning. We’ll rebound to near 90 again this afternoon. With dry air remaining in place, we’ve removed any rain chance Thursday and Friday.
ISAIAS FORMS IN GULF
Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Gulf and is quickly strengthening. It is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic (latest on record). It’s path takes Isaias well east of Texas. The only impact it’ll have on our forecast to is to drive in drier air, keeping rain out of the picture.
SUNSET UPDATE
Sunsets are quickly getting earlier. By October 19th, San Antonio’s sunset will be before 7pm. Daylight Saving Time ends on November 1st, meaning the sunset will move to 5:47pm.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.