Another beautiful morning, as Isaias forms in Gulf

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL!: Temps have dipped into the low-60s this morning

TS ISAIAS: Likely to become hurricane, landfall well east of Texas

SUNSET UPDATE: Shorter days, end of DST nearing

FORECAST

FEELS SO GOOD

It feels amazing! A taste of fall has set in, with temps dipping into the low-60s this morning. We’ll rebound to near 90 again this afternoon. With dry air remaining in place, we’ve removed any rain chance Thursday and Friday.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ISAIAS FORMS IN GULF

Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Gulf and is quickly strengthening. It is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic (latest on record). It’s path takes Isaias well east of Texas. The only impact it’ll have on our forecast to is to drive in drier air, keeping rain out of the picture.

Tropical storm Isaias is forecast to reach category 2 strength, before making landfall somewhere between New Orleans and Panama City Florida early on Saturday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNSET UPDATE

Sunsets are quickly getting earlier. By October 19th, San Antonio’s sunset will be before 7pm. Daylight Saving Time ends on November 1st, meaning the sunset will move to 5:47pm.

Sunset times for San Antonio (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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