The name Isaias returns for the Atlantic hurricane season after 6 years

Isaias strengthens over the Gulf on Wednesday afternoon.

If you think you’ve heard of Tropical Storm Isaias or Hurricane Isaias before, you’d be right!

ISAIAS IN 202O

Isaias reached Category 1 strength TWICE in 2020 when its path moved across the Caribbean and traveled north along the eastern United States.

Hurricane Isaias track in July and August 2020. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Isaias had maximum wind speeds of 92 mph. It was the third most expensive hurricane in the 2020 season, causing nearly $5 billion in damage. Twelve lives were also lost as a direct result of the hurricane.

The name Isaias replaced Ike in 2008.

ISAIAS IN 2026

Six years later, the name Isaias has returned to our list of names for the Atlantic hurricane season because it has not been retired.

As of 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, Isaias remains a tropical storm in the Gulf, but is still on track to reach hurricane strength within the next couple of days.

Visible satellite imagery of Isaias as of 5 PM on 10-07-2026. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

You can view satellite imagery of Isaias here and get the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center.