Weekend plans? What to expect for weather

COOL MORNINGS CONTINUE: Comfortable temps each morning thru Sunday
ABOVE-AVERAGE AFTERNOONS: Temps will reach to near 90 everyday
NEXT WEEK: Humidity returns
HURRICANE ISAIAS: First Atlantic hurricane of the season
FORECAST
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Through Sunday we’ll see a similar forecast: lows in the mid-60s and highs near 90. Low humidity will help give us sizable temperature swings from the morning to the afternoon.
HUMIDITY RETURNS NEXT WEEK
Humidity will gradually return starting Monday. By midweek next week, it’ll be more sticky and you’ll notice more cloud cover, especially during the morning hours.
ISAIAS BECOMES A HURRICANE
Isaias has become a hurricane, marking the latest first hurricane of the Atlantic season in the satellite era. It’ll move toward Alabama and the Florida panhandle, making landfall late Friday into very early Saturday.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.