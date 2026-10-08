Weekend plans? What to expect for weather

(Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL MORNINGS CONTINUE: Comfortable temps each morning thru Sunday

ABOVE-AVERAGE AFTERNOONS: Temps will reach to near 90 everyday

NEXT WEEK: Humidity returns

HURRICANE ISAIAS: First Atlantic hurricane of the season

FORECAST

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Through Sunday we’ll see a similar forecast: lows in the mid-60s and highs near 90. Low humidity will help give us sizable temperature swings from the morning to the afternoon.

HUMIDITY RETURNS NEXT WEEK

Humidity will gradually return starting Monday. By midweek next week, it’ll be more sticky and you’ll notice more cloud cover, especially during the morning hours.

ISAIAS BECOMES A HURRICANE

Hurricane Isaias' Path (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Isaias has become a hurricane, marking the latest first hurricane of the Atlantic season in the satellite era. It’ll move toward Alabama and the Florida panhandle, making landfall late Friday into very early Saturday.

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