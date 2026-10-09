Enjoy the weekend with low humidity! Humidity returns next week.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND: Low humidity, especially Saturday. Cool mornings, warm afternoons

HUMIDITY RETURNS: Next week. Heat index near 100°

NEXT COLD FRONT?: Potentially Friday, October 16. Stay tuned...

ISAIAS UPDATE: Makes landfall this evening near Florida Panhandle

FORECAST

SUNNY WEEKEND

This weekend will be pleasant, but noticeably muggier by Monday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

We’re cruising into the weekend with more beautiful weather. Lower humidity will keep us cool in the mornings and warm in the afternoons. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday & Sunday. For the holiday Monday, humidity will be more noticeable.

HUMID NEXT WEEK

Hot and humid next week (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Starting Monday, humidity will make a return to South Texas. You’ll notice more clouds in the morning. Temperatures may climb a bit, too, meaning heat index values could approach 100° by mid-week. The good news: Models continue to hint at a front by the end of next week! Stay tuned.

Potential for cold front next Friday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ISAIAS UPDATE

Isaias is a major hurricane, set to make landfall this evening near Pensacola, Florida. Storm surge will be significant, with rises of up to 7 feet. Sustained winds may exceed 100 mph at landfall. The storm will race north overnight, moving into parts of Alabama. All impacts will be well east of Texas.

Hurricane Isaias' Forecast track (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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