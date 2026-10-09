Enjoy the weekend with low humidity! Humidity returns next week.

WEEKEND: Low humidity, especially Saturday. Cool mornings, warm afternoons
HUMIDITY RETURNS: Next week. Heat index near 100°
NEXT COLD FRONT?: Potentially Friday, October 16. Stay tuned...
ISAIAS UPDATE: Makes landfall this evening near Florida Panhandle
FORECAST
SUNNY WEEKEND
We’re cruising into the weekend with more beautiful weather. Lower humidity will keep us cool in the mornings and warm in the afternoons. Expect lots of sunshine Saturday & Sunday. For the holiday Monday, humidity will be more noticeable.
HUMID NEXT WEEK
Starting Monday, humidity will make a return to South Texas. You’ll notice more clouds in the morning. Temperatures may climb a bit, too, meaning heat index values could approach 100° by mid-week. The good news: Models continue to hint at a front by the end of next week! Stay tuned.
ISAIAS UPDATE
Isaias is a major hurricane, set to make landfall this evening near Pensacola, Florida. Storm surge will be significant, with rises of up to 7 feet. Sustained winds may exceed 100 mph at landfall. The storm will race north overnight, moving into parts of Alabama. All impacts will be well east of Texas.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.