Sunny, hot weekend before humidity returns next week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny, hot and generally dry, with lower humidity.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Increasing humidity and warmer mornings, with a return of uncomfortable heat.

WHAT TO WATCH: Rain chances may increase, and with a possible cold front.

FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND

South Texas can expect a beautiful, sunny weekend with low humidity making for a comfortable start to the morning. This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s in the north and the mid-90s across southern areas.

While winds will gradually shift to the southeast later today, signaling a return of tropical moisture, the change will be subtle, keeping conditions generally dry for your outdoor plans. Sunday will remain sunny and warm, with highs again reaching the upper 80s to mid-90s. Humidity will begin to creep up overnight, marking a transition to a warmer, more humid pattern as we head into the new workweek. Rain is not expected to be a factor this weekend.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Hot and Increasingly Humid

Expect rising humidity and warmer mornings starting Monday. Afternoon heat index values will climb over 100 degrees, with isolated showers possible east of I-35, though hot, muggy conditions remain the primary concern through mid-week.

Rain chances may begin to increase over the Edwards Plateau late Wednesday as the overall weather pattern starts to shift. The exact coverage of showers and storms remains uncertain

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES AND A POSSIBLE COLD FRONT?

By late next week, a shift in the weather pattern may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. While a cold front could approach South Texas, its timing and impact on temperatures remain uncertain.

What we're watching (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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