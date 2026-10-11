October Heat Isn’t Going Anywhere Just Yet

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and breezy with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Monday: Continued hot and muggy, with heat indices potentially reaching 100 to 108 degrees.

Rain chances: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the work week.

Late week: A cold front could approach South Texas, but its timing, strength and rainfall potential remain uncertain.

FORECAST

SUNNY, HOT AND BREEZY

Expect a mild start Sunday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s, followed by sunny, hot conditions. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the Hill Country to the mid-90s along and south of I-35. Breezy southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will pull Gulf moisture into South Texas.

Sunny, hot weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HOT AND INCREASINGLY HUMID

You’ll notice a shift by Monday as overnight lows climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. While Monday will remain hot, rising humidity will drive up heat index values. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible, primarily across the Coastal Plains and the I-35 corridor, though most areas will stay dry. Through midweek, isolated storm chances will persist across the Coastal Plains, with the sea breeze occasionally pushing activity inland toward the I-35 corridor.

Humidity returns this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES AND A POSSIBLE COLD FRONT?

Late week, an upper-level disturbance could bring a cold front to South Texas, though timing and intensity remain uncertain. Expect hot, humid conditions early this week with isolated daily rain chances and potential weather shifts by the weekend.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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