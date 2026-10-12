The next few days will be HOT, but a front is on the way

Hot temps next few days, then finally some relief!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HUMIDITY IS BACK: Sticky & hot today, heat index near 100

STRAY SHOWER/STORM: Small chance of rain, mainly east of I-35 through Wednesday

FRONT: Fall-like front to sweep through by Friday

FORECAST

HUMIDITY IS BACK

Humidity has surged back into South Texas. Not only will it be hot today, but it’ll be sticky too. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, while heat index values top 100° for a few hours this afternoon. A stray shower or storm is also possible today, mainly east of I-35.

HOT TEMPS

The heat holds, with temperatures actually climbing on Tuesday. Heat index values could approach 105°.

Forecast heat index for 4pm Tuesday (10/13) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

A LATE WEEK FRONT

Here’s the good news! A cold front is scheduled to arrive late Thursday into Friday. While the front won’t have good moisture to work with in San Antonio, heavy rainfall will be possible along the Rio Grande as the front sweeps through. San Antonio’s rain chances are only 10%. The bigger story will be gusty winds and a nice drop in temperatures. As of now, highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s are in the forecast for next weekend!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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