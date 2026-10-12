The next few days will be HOT, but a front is on the way

HUMIDITY IS BACK: Sticky & hot today, heat index near 100
STRAY SHOWER/STORM: Small chance of rain, mainly east of I-35 through Wednesday
FRONT: Fall-like front to sweep through by Friday
FORECAST
HUMIDITY IS BACK
Humidity has surged back into South Texas. Not only will it be hot today, but it’ll be sticky too. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, while heat index values top 100° for a few hours this afternoon. A stray shower or storm is also possible today, mainly east of I-35.
HOT TEMPS
The heat holds, with temperatures actually climbing on Tuesday. Heat index values could approach 105°.
A LATE WEEK FRONT
Here’s the good news! A cold front is scheduled to arrive late Thursday into Friday. While the front won’t have good moisture to work with in San Antonio, heavy rainfall will be possible along the Rio Grande as the front sweeps through. San Antonio’s rain chances are only 10%. The bigger story will be gusty winds and a nice drop in temperatures. As of now, highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s are in the forecast for next weekend!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.