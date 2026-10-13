A Friday morning front brings fall-like temps... finally!

HOT & HUMID: Tuesday temps will climb well-above average
STRAY SHOWER WEDNESDAY: Odds sit at 20%
COLD FRONT: Arrives pre-dawn Friday, with significant temp changes
FORECAST
HOT & HUMID TODAY
After a bout of morning cloud cover, afternoon sun will help to push temperatures into the low-90s this afternoon. That’s not quite a record, but it is well-above average. A high near 92° will translate to a heat index in the upper-90s.
STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE
A stray shower is possible today east of San Antonio. On Wednesday, the odds to see a shower in San Antonio go up slightly to 20%. Still, any activity will be brief and most of us will stay dry.
COLD FRONT EARLY FRIDAY
A cold front is scheduled to blow through pre-dawn Friday. That means we’ll go from highs near 90° on Thursday, to gusty winds and temps in the mid-60s Friday morning. Mid-70s are expected Friday afternoon. Saturday morning will see temps drop into the 50s in San Antonio!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.