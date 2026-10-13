A Friday morning front brings fall-like temps... finally!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT & HUMID: Tuesday temps will climb well-above average

STRAY SHOWER WEDNESDAY: Odds sit at 20%

COLD FRONT: Arrives pre-dawn Friday, with significant temp changes

FORECAST

HOT & HUMID TODAY

After a bout of morning cloud cover, afternoon sun will help to push temperatures into the low-90s this afternoon. That’s not quite a record, but it is well-above average. A high near 92° will translate to a heat index in the upper-90s.

Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

A stray shower is possible today east of San Antonio. On Wednesday, the odds to see a shower in San Antonio go up slightly to 20%. Still, any activity will be brief and most of us will stay dry.

COLD FRONT EARLY FRIDAY

A cold front is scheduled to blow through pre-dawn Friday. That means we’ll go from highs near 90° on Thursday, to gusty winds and temps in the mid-60s Friday morning. Mid-70s are expected Friday afternoon. Saturday morning will see temps drop into the 50s in San Antonio!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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