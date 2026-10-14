🧪 Science with Sarah: Mini lightsabers! ⚔️🌌

SAN ANTONIO – Watch the video of Sarah’s school science activity in the video player above.

Hello parents, teachers and students! If your kiddos are learning about circuits, this is a fun way to see it in action. Build these mini “lightsabers!”

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays, when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey demonstrates and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for a mini-lightsaber (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DO THE ACTIVITY

STEP 1: Make sure your bulb is working! On the LED bulb, there are two prongs. The longer prong is the positive side, and the shorter prong is the negative. Match up the prongs with the corresponding sides of the battery, and it should light up. If it doesn’t, you’ll need to pick another bulb.

The longer prong is the positive side of the bulb, and the shorter prong is the negative side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Make sure your bulb is working! (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 2: Using a small piece of tape, attach the positive side of the battery to the longer prong.

Attach the longer prong to the positive side of the battery using a small piece of tape (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 3: Cut a small piece of the straw off, and place the bulb with the attached battery inside. It should look like this:

Put the bulb with attached battery in the small piece of straw (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 4: Tape the longer piece of the straw to the smaller piece, making your “lightsaber.”

Tape the big piece of the straw to the small piece, making your "lightsaber" (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STEP 5: Pinch the bottom part of the lightsaber, causing a connection with the battery, which will turn your lightsaber on. For dramatic results, show off your lightsaber in the dark!

Your finished "lightsaber" will look coolest in the dark! (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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