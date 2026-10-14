🧪 Science with Sarah: Mini lightsabers! ⚔️🌌

SAN ANTONIO – Watch the video of Sarah’s school science activity in the video player above.
Hello parents, teachers and students! If your kiddos are learning about circuits, this is a fun way to see it in action. Build these mini “lightsabers!”
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays, when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey demonstrates and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!
STEP 1: Make sure your bulb is working! On the LED bulb, there are two prongs. The longer prong is the positive side, and the shorter prong is the negative. Match up the prongs with the corresponding sides of the battery, and it should light up. If it doesn’t, you’ll need to pick another bulb.
STEP 2: Using a small piece of tape, attach the positive side of the battery to the longer prong.
STEP 3: Cut a small piece of the straw off, and place the bulb with the attached battery inside. It should look like this:
STEP 4: Tape the longer piece of the straw to the smaller piece, making your “lightsaber.”
STEP 5: Pinch the bottom part of the lightsaber, causing a connection with the battery, which will turn your lightsaber on. For dramatic results, show off your lightsaber in the dark!
APPLY FOR SCIENCE WITH SARAH
Want Sarah to come out to your school? Here’s how to apply: CLICK HERE.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.