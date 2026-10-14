We are now just 72 hours away from big changes

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STRAY STORM TODAY: Isolated downpours possible today

COLD FRONT FRIDAY MORNING: Arrives just before sunrise with gusty winds, falling temperatures, and a stray shower

WEEKEND: Chilly mornings, beautiful afternoons

FORECAST

TODAY/THURSDAY

Today calls for more heat and humidity, however, a lucky few may see an afternoon downpour. Rain chances in San Antonio sit at 20%. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-90s. Heat index values will rise into the upper-90s.

On Thursday, a few storms will be possible along the Rio Grande and Edwards Plateau. San Antonio is forecast to stay quiet and warm.

Future radar for 5pm today (10/14) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

PREPARE FOR A BIG CHANGE FRIDAY

Just before sunrise, a cold front will sweep through San Antonio. A few brief showers are possible as the front slides through. It will then turn windy, with gusts of up to 35 mph possible throughout the day. You’ll want to remember to secure those Halloween decorations! Meantime, temperatures will dip into the mid-60s Friday morning, before rebounding into the low-70s by the afternoon.

Gusty winds will kick in behind an early morning front on Friday (10/16) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

Both Saturday and Sunday mornings will start in the low-50s. The Hill Country is forecast to fall in the 40s. The afternoons will be beautiful! Expect highs in the 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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