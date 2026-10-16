How football teams can tackle fall weather changes

SAN ANTONIO – Football teams spent the week practicing in summer heat, but they’ll be playing in completely different weather this weekend.

Fall weather has finally arrived for the boys of fall, but it affects everything from players’ stamina to the flight of the ball.

Head Coach Myles Duelm said weather is always part of the game plan at Madison High School, but a sudden shift like the coming cold front will require quick adjustments.

“We look at the weather all the time,” Duelm said. “It’ll determine kind of how we practice, and it’ll determine kind of how we will need to plan for the game that’s ahead of us.”

Temperature highs and lows

In warm weather, players focus on hydration and multiple breaks, while colder conditions demand a different kind of discipline.

“You have to make sure that your body is warmed up and stays warm in the colder weather because that’s when you can have some muscular issues,” Duelm said.

It can be harder to breathe when running in colder weather, and taking hits can hurt more, too.

Starting quarterback Brady Eggleston said the cold can make his offensive role more challenging.

“Hands get numb, muscles get more tense,” Eggleston said. “It’s a little harder to throw the ball.”

Chemistry of the game

Football doesn’t just have to be a game of strategy — it can also be a game of science.

Temperature has a large impact on the air’s density, which affects the drag on the football.

Warm air is less dense, meaning less drag on the football. Cold air, on the other hand, has a higher density because the molecules in the air are more compact. This results in more drag on the football.

Another minute change that may not be as noticeable is humidity’s effect on a football.

Molecular weights of water vapor, oxygen, and nitrogen molecules. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Humid air is going to have more water vapor molecules near the Earth’s surface than oxygen or nitrogen molecules. This is important because water molecules weigh less than oxygen or nitrogen molecules.

So even with billions of water molecules interacting with the football as it flies through the air, there is still less weight on the ball, which means less drag.

“There’s more humidity, there’s less drag, therefore the ball can travel further,” Duelm said.

Rain and wind adjustments

Wind adds another layer of complexity for quarterbacks, especially when they were already dealing with colder hands and tighter muscles.

“It’s a little difficult, but it’s a part of the job,” Eggleston said. “When I see the receiver, just got to throw it a little harder when you feel the wind.”

Wind blowing against a football can severely limit its travel, while a football flying with the wind can be carried farther.

When rain enters the picture, teams shift their approach entirely. They’ll prefer leaning on the running game rather than taking chances through the air.

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