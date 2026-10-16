Strong, gusty winds, much cooler today

VERY WINDY: Gusts of 40-45 mph, especially during first half of today
COOL: Temperatures will stay in the 60s today
CHILLY MORNINGS: 40s in the forecast for both Saturday & Sunday morning
FORECAST
GRAB A JACKET: WINDY & COOL TODAY
The cold front has arrived! Winds are increasing and will stay gusty throughout the day. The strongest winds, with gusts of 40-45 mph, are forecast to occur this morning. We’ve already reached our high temperature for the day, as temps fall this morning. We may rebound a bit this afternoon, but don’t expect us to climb out of the 60s.
CHILLY MORNINGS AHEAD
Temperatures are forecast to fall into the 40s by Saturday morning. Wind chill values will dip into the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper-60s, under mostly sunny skies. Sunday morning will also see us drop into the upper-40s.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.