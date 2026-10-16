Strong, gusty winds, much cooler today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

VERY WINDY: Gusts of 40-45 mph, especially during first half of today

COOL: Temperatures will stay in the 60s today

CHILLY MORNINGS: 40s in the forecast for both Saturday & Sunday morning

FORECAST

GRAB A JACKET: WINDY & COOL TODAY

The cold front has arrived! Winds are increasing and will stay gusty throughout the day. The strongest winds, with gusts of 40-45 mph, are forecast to occur this morning. We’ve already reached our high temperature for the day, as temps fall this morning. We may rebound a bit this afternoon, but don’t expect us to climb out of the 60s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CHILLY MORNINGS AHEAD

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the 40s by Saturday morning. Wind chill values will dip into the 30s and 40s. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper-60s, under mostly sunny skies. Sunday morning will also see us drop into the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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