Feeling like Fall! Morning lows dip to 40s across San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WINDY SATURDAY MORNING: Gusts of 25-35 mph before winds ease

CHILLY MORNINGS: 40s around San Antonio Saturday and Sunday

PLEASANT AFTERNOONS: Upper 60s to near 70 Saturday, warmer Sunday

WARMING NEXT WEEK: 80s return area-wide by Thursday

STAYING DRY: No rain currently in the forecast

FORECAST

BREEZY & COOL WEEKEND

Saturday starts on a brisk and breezy note. Northerly winds will remain around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph possible through the morning. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 60s (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with morning lows in the 40s around San Antonio. Afternoon highs will only rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

ANOTHER COOL START

With lighter winds and mostly clear conditions Saturday night, temperatures will tumble again by Sunday morning. San Antonio can expect mid to upper 40s, while parts of the Hill Country could fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday morning will also see us drop into the mid/upper 40s. (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

Sunday afternoon turns pleasantly mild, with lighter winds, plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 70s.

GRADUAL WARM UP

Temperatures will steadily climb next week with no rain in the forecast. Highs reach the 70s to near 80 by Monday, returning to the 80s by Thursday, while morning lows trend from the 40s and 50s into the 60s by Friday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright 2026 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

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