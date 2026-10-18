Chilly Sunday morning gives way to a beautiful fall afternoon

CHILLY SUNDAY START: 40s for many locations, coolest in the Hill Country
WARMING THIS WEEK: 80s return Monday and Tuesday, with upper 80s to near 90 possible later in the week
STAYING DRY: No rain is expected through the extended forecast
FORECAST
ANOTHER CRISP FALL MORNING
Keep your light jackets handy for Sunday morning as crisp, cool air brings a chilly start to South Central Texas. Lows will dip into the 40s across the Hill Country and I-35 corridor, marking the coolest morning of our current fall stretch. Conditions will rebound beautifully by the afternoon with abundant sunshine, highs in the 70s, and light winds—perfect for enjoying the comfortable weather.
NOT AS COLD MORNINGS
The coldest mornings are about to come to an end. Southerly return flow begins Sunday night, while some clouds increase across the area. That combination should keep temperatures from falling quite as much, with overnight lows generally returning to the 50s and 60s.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK
Temperatures will climb throughout the week, shifting from the 80s to near 90 by Friday as humidity returns. Despite a western weather system, high pressure will keep South Central Texas dry with no rain in the forecast.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.