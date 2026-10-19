Cool mornings, warm afternoons

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COOL, BUT NOT COLD: Comfortable mornings ahead

DAYTIME TEMPS CLIMB: Mid-80s by Tuesday

RAIN?: Possible early next week

FORECAST

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER TODAY

What a weekend it was! In fact, Sunday morning saw temps dip all the way to 44°. It won’t be that cold this morning, with temps starting the low-50s. This afternoon, expect a high near 80°, with partly cloudy skies.

Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TEMPS SLOWLY CLIMB THIS WEEK

Morning lows will slowly climb this week. Lows near 60 will be the norm, while afternoon highs will return to the 80s starting Tuesday.

RAIN CHANCE

The models are hinting at a rain chance a week from now (Monday 10/26). This is not a slam dunk forecast, as it hinges on whether or not Pacific moisture from a soon-to-be Pacific system (Vance) can funnel moisture in our direction. Stay tuned for updates!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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