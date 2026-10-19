Cool mornings, warm afternoons

What a weekend it was! In fact, Sunday morning saw temps dip all the way to 44°. It won’t be that cold this morning, with temps starting the low-50s. This afternoon, expect a high near 80°, with partly cloudy skies.
TEMPS SLOWLY CLIMB THIS WEEK
Morning lows will slowly climb this week. Lows near 60 will be the norm, while afternoon highs will return to the 80s starting Tuesday.
RAIN CHANCE
The models are hinting at a rain chance a week from now (Monday 10/26). This is not a slam dunk forecast, as it hinges on whether or not Pacific moisture from a soon-to-be Pacific system (Vance) can funnel moisture in our direction. Stay tuned for updates!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.