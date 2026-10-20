Afternoon temperatures climb this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BACK TO AVERAGE: Average October temps into the weekend

DRY PATTERN: Any rain chance holds off until early next week

VERY EARLY HALLOWEEN PREVIEW: Trending warm, dry... for now

FORECAST

QUIET WEATHER

We’ve settled into an average October pattern, with mild mornings and warm afternoons. Expect a high in the low-80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain low.

Daytime highs this week (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RAIN?

Any rain chance will hold off until early next week. A passing system could be just enough to touch off a few showers Monday into Tuesday. Some energy may work up from soon-to-be Pacific tropical system Vance, too. However, rainfall, if any, looks to be light.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

VERY EARLY HALLOWEEN PREVIEW

Planning ahead for Halloween? It’s still early to talk specifics. As of NOW, it’s trending warmer. That said, some models are hinting at a front near the area during that timeframe. So, do check back. We’ll have a better idea by the weekend and early next week.

Temperature trends for the October 27-Nov 2, 2026 (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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