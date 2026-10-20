Afternoon temperatures climb this week

BACK TO AVERAGE: Average October temps into the weekend
DRY PATTERN: Any rain chance holds off until early next week
VERY EARLY HALLOWEEN PREVIEW: Trending warm, dry... for now
FORECAST
QUIET WEATHER
We’ve settled into an average October pattern, with mild mornings and warm afternoons. Expect a high in the low-80s this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain low.
RAIN?
Any rain chance will hold off until early next week. A passing system could be just enough to touch off a few showers Monday into Tuesday. Some energy may work up from soon-to-be Pacific tropical system Vance, too. However, rainfall, if any, looks to be light.
VERY EARLY HALLOWEEN PREVIEW
Planning ahead for Halloween? It’s still early to talk specifics. As of NOW, it’s trending warmer. That said, some models are hinting at a front near the area during that timeframe. So, do check back. We’ll have a better idea by the weekend and early next week.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.