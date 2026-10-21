Consistently warm and quiet now through the weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

ROUTINE CONTINUES: Cool starts turn to warm afternoon

HIGH TEMPS: Staying right under 90 degrees

HUMIDITY: Becomes thicker over the weekend

RAIN CHANCES: Showers possible next week

FORECAST

COOLER START THAN YESTERDAY

Temperatures this morning are starting in the mid 50s, so it will feel cooler than what you remember from yesterday. We’ll spend much of the late morning hours with very comfortable temperatures before we hit 80 degrees at noon. The high temperature in San Antonio will hit 85, while others could be very close to 90 this afternoon.

Temps staying under 80 degrees before noon. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GOOD HAIR DAYS

Humidity levels staying very pleasant today and the next couple of days. Winds from the southeast really start kicking in to help usher in moisture. The days will feel more humid next week.

Low humidity for the rest of the week. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LITTLE VARIATION

Highs temps continue to stay in the mid 80s leading up to the weekend. Our weather pattern will stay quiet and calm for most of the days ahead. A weak front at the start of next week could help initiate a few showers within the area. We’re unfortunately not expecting a dramatic cool down.

Extended forecast. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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