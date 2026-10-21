Consistently warm and quiet now through the weekend

ROUTINE CONTINUES: Cool starts turn to warm afternoon
HIGH TEMPS: Staying right under 90 degrees
HUMIDITY: Becomes thicker over the weekend
RAIN CHANCES: Showers possible next week
FORECAST
COOLER START THAN YESTERDAY
Temperatures this morning are starting in the mid 50s, so it will feel cooler than what you remember from yesterday. We’ll spend much of the late morning hours with very comfortable temperatures before we hit 80 degrees at noon. The high temperature in San Antonio will hit 85, while others could be very close to 90 this afternoon.
GOOD HAIR DAYS
Humidity levels staying very pleasant today and the next couple of days. Winds from the southeast really start kicking in to help usher in moisture. The days will feel more humid next week.
LITTLE VARIATION
Highs temps continue to stay in the mid 80s leading up to the weekend. Our weather pattern will stay quiet and calm for most of the days ahead. A weak front at the start of next week could help initiate a few showers within the area. We’re unfortunately not expecting a dramatic cool down.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Leah Rodriguez joined the Weather Authority Team in 2026 after watching KSAT 12 while growing up in Pearsall. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from Texas A&M University and worked in Lubbock for two years.
When she's not watching the radar, Leah enjoys spending time with her family and her dog Luby.