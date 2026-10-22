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Weather

A weekend update and rain chances next week

Isolated showers possible by Tuesday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • QUIET TODAY: We’re on repeat... cool morning, warm afternoon
  • WEEKEND: Patchy AM fog Saturday, more clouds on Sunday
  • TUESDAY RAIN CHANCE: Showers possible

FORECAST

QUIET TODAY/FRIDAY

While afternoon temperatures are climbing, the mornings have remained comfortable. That’ll be the case this morning, too. We’ll start out near 60 and rise into the mid-80s later today. Friday plays out much the same way.

Today's high temperatures (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE CLOUDS THIS WEEKEND

By the weekend, added moisture may give us a brief stint of AM fog on Saturday. More clouds arrive on Sunday. This may cause the afternoons to be a degree or two cooler.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY

An upper-level disturbance is forecast to stir up showers on Tuesday (30%). Anything that falls is expected to be light. Another rain chance may show up by Thursday of next week.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.