A weekend update and rain chances next week

QUIET TODAY: We’re on repeat... cool morning, warm afternoon
WEEKEND: Patchy AM fog Saturday, more clouds on Sunday
TUESDAY RAIN CHANCE: Showers possible
FORECAST
QUIET TODAY/FRIDAY
While afternoon temperatures are climbing, the mornings have remained comfortable. That’ll be the case this morning, too. We’ll start out near 60 and rise into the mid-80s later today. Friday plays out much the same way.
MORE CLOUDS THIS WEEKEND
By the weekend, added moisture may give us a brief stint of AM fog on Saturday. More clouds arrive on Sunday. This may cause the afternoons to be a degree or two cooler.
RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY
An upper-level disturbance is forecast to stir up showers on Tuesday (30%). Anything that falls is expected to be light. Another rain chance may show up by Thursday of next week.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.