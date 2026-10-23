Nice weekend, tricky forecast next week

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Small shot Tuesday, better odds late next week
FORECAST
TODAY
We’ll finish out the week as we started it, with a cool morning and a warm afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will push highs into the mid-80s today. As for Friday night football, expect near-perfect conditions.
MORE CLOUDS THIS WEEKEND
The weekend will feature more cloud cover, but it’ll be rain-free. Some brief, patchy morning fog will be possible both days. Once again, we’ll see highs in the 80s.
UNCERTAINTY NEXT WEEK
Next week gets a bit more complicated. A weak system could generate a few light showers on Tuesday. Wednesday and beyond will hinge on what unfolds out west. A developing storm system *could* tap into Pacific moisture and bring more robust rain chances by Thursday and Friday. That may also mean an opportunity for rain on Halloween. You’ll want to check back.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.