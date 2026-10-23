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Nice weekend, tricky forecast next week

More clouds are expected by Sunday, rain possible next week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rain possible around Halloween, so check back for updates. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MORE WARMTH TODAY: Highs in the mid-80s
  • QUIET WEEKEND: Expect more clouds by Sunday
  • RAIN NEXT WEEK: Small shot Tuesday, better odds late next week

FORECAST

TODAY

We’ll finish out the week as we started it, with a cool morning and a warm afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will push highs into the mid-80s today. As for Friday night football, expect near-perfect conditions.

Friday night football should be comfortable, with sunset just before kickoff. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE CLOUDS THIS WEEKEND

The weekend will feature more cloud cover, but it’ll be rain-free. Some brief, patchy morning fog will be possible both days. Once again, we’ll see highs in the 80s.

UNCERTAINTY NEXT WEEK

Next week gets a bit more complicated. A weak system could generate a few light showers on Tuesday. Wednesday and beyond will hinge on what unfolds out west. A developing storm system *could* tap into Pacific moisture and bring more robust rain chances by Thursday and Friday. That may also mean an opportunity for rain on Halloween. You’ll want to check back.

Next week is trending more active, with rain chances in the forecast. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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