Mild, dry weekend gives way to more active weather pattern

The weekend will feature more cloud cover especially on Sunday, but it’ll be rain-free.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COMFORTABLY WARM: Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s through the weekend and much of next week

FEW RAIN CHANCES: A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday, with better opportunities late next week

TRICK OR TREAT PREVIEW: Rain chances currently appear lower, but the forecast may change

FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend, high pressure will keep things dry across Texas! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with some high clouds moving in by Sunday. While a few patchy areas of morning fog or a stray light shower are possible, mostly south and southwest of San Antonio, most areas will stay dry. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-80s, with Sunday potentially being a degree or two cooler as cloud cover increases. Enjoy the beautiful weather!

The weekend will feature more cloud cover especially on Sunday, but it’ll be rain-free. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCES

Rain chances return next week. A weak disturbance may bring light showers Monday night into Tuesday, with no severe storms expected. Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday as more moisture moves in, though heavy rainfall is not anticipated. While Halloween rain chances currently look low, please stay tuned for further forecast updates.

A chance on Tuesday, better odds late next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Expect mild to warm weather through next week, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and comfortable, slightly humid lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Enjoy the quiet weekend before a potentially unsettled pattern develops later next week.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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