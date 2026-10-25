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Mild Fall weather continues as rain returns to the forecast

Halloween Forecast Still Uncertain

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MILD & WARM: Highs stay in the mid-70s to mid-80s through the week
  • RAIN RETURNS: Scattered rain chances develop Tuesday, especially south of San Antonio
  • WETTER LATE WEEK: Highest rain chances arrive Thursday and Friday, with some areas seeing a chance of rain
  • HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK: Forecast confidence remains low, but rain currently does not appear widespread

FORECAST

SUNDAY PLANNER

High clouds will continue to drift across South Central Texas through Monday, but dry air will keep rain chances very low. Expect pleasant weather with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s and only a slight chance of a stray shower west of San Antonio. Most areas will stay dry.

Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s through the weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RETURNING RAIN CHANCES

Rain chances return Tuesday, mainly south of San Antonio, with only light showers expected. The better opportunity for rain arrives Thursday and Friday as tropical moisture increases, bringing scattered showers and a few storms. While widespread heavy rain isn’t expected, late week currently offers the highest rain chances of the forecast period.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK

For those making outdoor Halloween plans, it’s still too early to lock in the forecast. Current trends do not indicate a washout, but forecast confidence decreases significantly beyond Friday. Residents should continue checking back for updates as details become clearer throughout the week.

Rain chances currently appear low, but keep checking for the latest (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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