Mild Fall weather continues as rain returns to the forecast

MILD & WARM: Highs stay in the mid-70s to mid-80s through the week
RAIN RETURNS: Scattered rain chances develop Tuesday, especially south of San Antonio
WETTER LATE WEEK: Highest rain chances arrive Thursday and Friday, with some areas seeing a chance of rain
HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK: Forecast confidence remains low, but rain currently does not appear widespread
FORECAST
SUNDAY PLANNER
High clouds will continue to drift across South Central Texas through Monday, but dry air will keep rain chances very low. Expect pleasant weather with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s and only a slight chance of a stray shower west of San Antonio. Most areas will stay dry.
RETURNING RAIN CHANCES
Rain chances return Tuesday, mainly south of San Antonio, with only light showers expected. The better opportunity for rain arrives Thursday and Friday as tropical moisture increases, bringing scattered showers and a few storms. While widespread heavy rain isn’t expected, late week currently offers the highest rain chances of the forecast period.
HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK
For those making outdoor Halloween plans, it’s still too early to lock in the forecast. Current trends do not indicate a washout, but forecast confidence decreases significantly beyond Friday. Residents should continue checking back for updates as details become clearer throughout the week.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.