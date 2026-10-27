Spotty rain today, plus an update on Thursday’s chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SPOTTY SHOWERS: Today’s rain chance sits at 30%

HEAVY RAIN WEST OF SA ON THU: Lighter, scattered activity for San Antonio

HALLOWEEN: Still looking nice, mild, likely quiet

FORECAST

SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY, WEDNESDAY

An influx of moisture is making things a bit more sticky this morning. Eventually, this could lead to a few showers today. Any shower activity will be isolated (30%). Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80. Wednesday’s forecast looks similar, but with a slightly lower rain chance.

RAIN CHANCES ON THURSDAY/FRIDAY

Thursday, moisture from Tropical Storm Vance will surge north ahead of a storm system. This will set up a corridor of heavier rain along the Rio Grande, mainly west of San Antonio. Still, San Antonio has a chance to see some passing showers from Thursday through late Friday. As of now, rainfall totals in San Antonio will likely stay below half an inch. Those along the Rio Grande could see totals of 1-3″.

Potential rainfall accumulation over the next 5 days. The best odds for 1"+ rainfall will be east of I-35. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HALLOWEEN UPDATE

By Halloween, a quieter pattern will be taking over. While we can’t rule out a shower, the odds of rain are low. More sunshine will push highs above 80 during the afternoon. By trick-or-treat time, much of the area will be in the 70s, making for comfortable conditions.

Halloween forecast preview (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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